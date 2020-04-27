Aiken City Council continued its annual budget process Monday night, reviewing the possible alterations that the council will need to vote on within the next few months.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh commented that the city's overall tax budgets are "stable" since the city has been "conservative" with its revenue estimates, sparing the general tax fund from a millage increase and the enterprise tax fund from a solid waste and stormwater increase.
After a careful review with each of the city's departments, Bedenbaugh was able to ensure that the city's "core" functions are able to be funded without issue.
However, the tax setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic will come from the "holy trinity" of funds: accommodations and hospitality taxes and the collection of CPST IV funds, Bedenbaugh said.
Both the accommodations and hospitality tax funds have been cut back by 20% each for fiscal year 2020-21 in order to accommodate for the possibility of a Masters Tournament in the fall.
If the Masters is held as planned, the city would need to evaluate the receipts and bring a potential budget adjustment to reflect the increased revenue to Council in January 2021.
The hospitality tax in particular is still "staying strong" with drive-thru and takeout continuing steadily, but the lack of dining in will still have an impact by the end of the fiscal year, Bedenbaugh said.
The accommodations tax will see a major decline due to the lack of hotel and motel stays, he said.
Bedenbaugh also noted that there will be a "significant decline" in CPST IV funds in quarterly receipts in July due to the amount of retail industries closed from March and April.
"Those projects in the pipeline will have to be put on hold until we see what those receipts are," Bedenbaugh said.
The city's general fund is seeing some anticipated revenue decline as well, primarily in business license reductions.
The city has kept personal property tax revenue primarily collected from motor vehicles flat, as it is currently anticipated that residents will refrain from replacing their older cars.
A concern unrelated to the COVID-19 impact includes the city recommendation for a 3% water rate and sewer rate increase, which will keep up with costs of operating a quality utility and provide a funding base for a new water plant but will add $1.48 a month to residential water bills.
Council will have the first reading of the rate increases with discussion May 11, followed by discussion and a final vote June 8.
Mayor Rick Osbon described Aiken as a "fiscally strong city" despite the recent impacts, and that the accommodations and hospitality tax funds should not affect the budget overall.
"It's a responsible budget," Osbon said. "I'm all for (looking) through and finding places that can be (amended)."
The city has no hospitality or accommodations debt, some enterprise fund debt and some in the franchise fee from the Public Safety building development, Bedenbaugh added.
Council member Ed Woltz made the suggestion that Council will need to tread carefully with their decision making for future projects due to the current lack of knowledge of how the pandemic has impacted the city's budgets.
"We need to budget down to 10 to 20% overall ... and prepare for something worse," Woltz said. "I think we should not be spending money on capital projects or construction ... anything that we can (put off) easily, we should be doing that now to prepare for what's going to happen six to 12 months from now."
Other business
• Council gave final approval on the concept plan to redevelop the Aiken Mall into a multifamily apartment complex with mixed retail with the requested waiver for a minimum of 15% open space, more than what is currently on the property.
• Council approved a resolution authorizing acceptance of property from the Michael D. Rubin Family LP for right of way to purchase the Pawnee Nielson connector.
• Council gave first approval for a resolution to accept an application for federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant program. The grant will allow for the city to go forward with connecting Pawnee Nielson to East Gate Drive.
• Council gave unanimous approval on first reading for the reannexation of a property at 1625 Richland Ave. E. currently owned Jose B. Rodriguez, who plans to utilize the current structure on the property for a new restaurant serving Salvadoran and Puerto Rican dishes.