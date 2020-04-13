Aiken City Council talked budgets and old business items during their Monday night meeting.
Council focused on the impact the coronavirus has had so far on the city's 2019-2020 fiscal year budget to anticipate what will be unspent and what can be carried into the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Ultimately, the full impact of the coronavirus on the city's taxes won't truly be known until the end of June, or when the 2020 to 2021 budget is reviewed.
To abide by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's social distancing guidelines, both the work session and regular meeting were conducted via the Zoom app and are available for public viewing on the city's YouTube channel.
Work session
Kymberly Wheat, financial director of the City of Aiken, presented to Council where the city's various budgets currently are from the 2019-2020 fiscal year and where they are expected to be by the end of the City's fiscal year June 20, 2020.
The most affected budgets are the Hospitality and Accommodations taxes, which stem directly from taxes on dining out and hotel stays.
Through March, the city has collected over $1 million in the Hospitality tax fund and over $421,000 of the Accommodations tax fund.
Wheat projected that the Hospitality tax fund will be $200,000 under the expected budget while the Accommodations tax fund will be $177,000 under the expected budget.
Current projects funded from the hospitality tax include the construction of a parking garage off Chesterfield Street next to the city's future headquarters in the former Regions Bank building. The city has already set aside $2 million for downtown parking use.
On a lighter note, the city's general tax fund has not been greatly affected due to revenues for the tax already being collected for the fiscal year not being reliant on consumer spending.
The city's license and permit revenues will be up over $95,000 and were collected prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
The general tax fund is, however, over budget with $1.8 million in spending funds – $1.3 million of which stemmed from the purchase of the 135 Laurens Street Building which will be converted into the city's new Municipal Center upon the completion of renovations.
Currently, the general fund has over $500,000 in funds that can be carried over into the 2020 to 2021 budget.
Low gas prices have also helped with budget concerns, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said, with the city previously budgeting their gas expenses at $2.30 a gallon in the previous budget.
Regular meeting
Council unanimously approved a concept plan for six town homes at Grier Court.
These town homes will be added to the nine units previously approved as part of the office and residential development on Town Creek Road.
A previous concept plan proposed eight town home units, but due to emergency vehicle access concerns, and non-compliance with setback requirements, the Aiken Planning Commission recommended denial of the concept plan as submitted at the March 13, 2018, meeting.
Council additionally approved an ordinance for Annex 875 and 857 Lincoln Avenue, zoning them as Residential Single-Family.