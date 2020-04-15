The Aiken Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blood drive in the parking area of their office at 121 Richland Ave. E. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
With the coronavirus outbreak and tornadoes across the southeast, Shepeard Community Blood Center urgently needs blood donations and is asking Aiken Chamber members to help fill this critical need.
"This is a tough time for the need for blood, not only for COVID-19 but for other emergencies that are taking place," Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson said. "It seemed like lending out the parking lot for the blood mobile seemed like a good way to help."
Donating blood is safe despite the coronavirus pandemic, but anyone interested in donating blood must do so by appointment only in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
To make an appointment, call Sarah Hall at 706-737-4551 or email shall@shepeardblood.org.
After making an appointment, donors will need to check in on their phones before coming to donate. That will save them time and limit resource-sharing.
Staff and donors will have their temperature checked before entering a bloodmobile or donation center. If a fever is present, they will not be permitted to enter.