As a result of the novel coronavirus health guidelines, three seniors from the Aiken Youth Orchestra played as a trio in lieu of the 2020 spring concert. The Aiken Center for the Arts hosted the final "concert.”
“It wasn’t hard to get the instructors and students together,” Tracy Seconi, program director of the Aiken Center for the Arts, said. “Everyone’s schedules are pretty free. Our space is big and it’s easy to social distance everyone. It was nice that the family members could watch the final concert. And even though there were less than 10 in the audience, we will be able to share this moment with the Aiken community through social media.”
The three seniors and two of their conductors performed J. S. Bach's "Bist Du Bei Mir" and Jay Ungar's "Ashokan Farewell."
Liam Culp, Midland Valley senior, led Ungar's "Farewell,'' during the concert.
“One thing I’ll never forget is probably our concert at Hopelands Gardens," Culp said. “Because it was so cold I couldn’t feel my fingers. I was not prepared for that. (In that situation) you gotta push through, you have to be so comfortable with that instrument that you don’t need to feel your fingers.”
Elizabeth Colon-LaBorde has been playing the cello since she was about 6. She found the instrument by accident. Her mom tried to set her up with a violin teacher who turned out to be a cello teacher. So, from there on, she’s been playing the cello. She shared a funny memory she had with AYO.
“Well one time it was a concert,” Colon-LaBorde Aiken High Senior said. “And me and my old stand partner, James, we put the wrong music on the stand. We started reading the wrong music instead of the song that everyone was playing. It was embarrassing at the time, but it’s kind of funny now.”
Sarai Baez, an Aiken High senior, has been playing the violin for about 10 years.
“I still get pretty nervous when I am in front of people,” Baez said. “Even though I’ve been through so many concerts already. so I’ve kind of gotten used to it. But I do still get nervous.”
Conductor Angela Shaw has watched these seniors grow through the program and said it has been wonderful.
“I remember Elizabeth's first semester with the youth orchestra,” Shaw said. “I would sit near her or behind her and help her keep her place in the music when we played 'Little Drummer Boy.' She was very young and so tiny.”
“I remember Liam's audition for the youth orchestra,” Shaw said. ”He was only in fourth or fifth grade I believe. I remember what song he played and how he pronounced the name. (It was a Marche.) He showed great talent and initiative even as a young child.”
“Sarai has been a private student of mine since age 10 or 11,” Shaw said. “I think the moments that stand out the most for me are the times when she has shown the confidence to play out and really 'own' what she is playing. She was a very timid and shy player for so long. Over the last few years it has been a real treat to see her confidence build up to the point where she plays loud and strong.”
At the end of the concert, the three seniors were presented with gifts in the form of each of their favorite songs as sound wave art.
“The overall goal of our strings program,” Seconi said. “Is to offer a pathway for students with no prior experience to learn an orchestra string instrument – violin, viola, cello or bass – and eventually perform with our Aiken Youth Orchestra or simply to have developed a lifelong love of music.”
One string at a time, throughout this program, Shaw has tracked how the students have grown musically.
“Elizabeth has improved in her leadership role,” Shaw said. “She has off and on been the section leader which requires a higher level in understanding of the music: meaning she is required to 'lead the section.'"
Culp said he hopes that the music they play at AYO would inspire younger people to play more. Shaw shared how he’s grown as a violinist.
“Liam has always been a strong player,” Shaw said. “He has great focus in orchestra rehearsal and brings wonderful technique to the group.”
Baez described herself as shy, but Shaw felt the opposite.
“Sarai has become much more independent over the last two years in orchestra. She has come out of her shell and has a much stronger presence in orchestra which helps solidify the section.”
Although the struggles of our nation have made it a tense environment, music still unites.
“Music-making is not just another activity that fills time,” Conductor Adam DePriest said. “It is an art form that brings people together and a positive, constructive avenue of expression. It is something they can take with them for the rest of their lives. In a world where there are so many differences among us, music can be an international language that brings people together.”