Say goodbye to the Aiken Brewing Company, which has joined a growing list of local establishments that are on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We regret to announce that after a valiant attempt, the Aiken Brewing Company has discontinued our takeout service and temporarily closed the business (effective April 1),” wrote owner Lannie Pruiett in an email to the Aiken Standard on Thursday morning.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all restaurants and bars in the Palmetto State to end dine-in service beginning March 18. Some shut down immediately, but others attempted to carry on by offering takeout service and/or delivery only.
Earlier this week, Betsy’s Round the Corner and the Aiken Fish House and Oyster Bar closed after trying the new strategy.
Their owners said it didn’t generate enough business to make staying open financially feasible. And that also was the case for the Aiken Brewing Company.
“Takeout sales just couldn’t rise to the level of breakeven,” Pruiett wrote. “So rather than continuing to operate at a loss, we decided to try and stop the bleeding so our employees and the Pruiett family will have something to come back to once this is all over.”
Other restaurants that have shut down temporarily in Aiken are Malia’s, Red Lobster and The Whitney Restaurant and Bar.
The Aiken Brewing Company has been a downtown business for more than 20 years. It opened under different ownership in 1997.
In his email, Pruiett wrote, “We are not going to let this COVID-19 virus take us out,” but he told the Aiken Standard in a telephone interview that it would not be easy to survive and recover.
“Small businesses all across this nation, we buy what’s called business interruption insurance, and we pay handsomely for it,” he said. “Now, we’ve been told that the insurance companies will not cover it because this is a virus and a national state of emergency. This is not right. This coverage that we’ve been paying for could be the savior of small businesses all across this nation.”
The Aiken Brewing Company is at 140 Laurens St. S.W.