When the coronavirus pandemic made it too difficult and too unprofitable to continue doing business, owner Lannie Pruiett decided to shut down the Aiken Brewing Company temporarily earlier this month.
But not long afterward, the brewing operation at the downtown restaurant started up again to help out in production of hand sanitizer, which is in high demand during the health crisis.
“We’re not making any money, but we’re doing the right thing because of the situation that our country is in today,” Pruiett said.
With master brewer Randy Doucet supervising, Aiken Brewing Company had its first 500-gallon batch of wash ready by Easter.
Wash is the finished product of fermentation that will be distilled for the first time. Its basic ingredients are yeast, water and sugar.
David Long, co-owner of Carolina Moon Distillery, which is based in Edgefield, picked up 250 gallons of the wash Monday morning.
The slurry was pumped through a hose into a container in the back of Long’s small truck.
The remaining 250 gallons were transported to Edgefield later.
There is a shortage of hand sanitizer, which has a high alcohol content, so Carolina Moon and many other spirit-makers have stepped up to boost the supply.
More than 600 distillers around the nation have begun producing hand sanitizer during the pandemic, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.
“My phone has been ringing a lot lately,” Long said. “We’ve donated as much as we can, but we’ve got to sell some of it. There is plenty of demand coming from people who are on the frontlines like first responders.”
Nursing homes also are using Carolina Moon’s hand sanitizer.
It’s so popular that Carolina Moon needs Aiken Brewing Company because it has a higher fermenting capacity at its facility and can produce wash faster, Long said.
In addition to distilling the wash, Carolina Moon adds glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and other ingredients to it.
Carolina Moon’s hand sanitizer is citrus scented.
“We’re not selling it to the public because we’re not making enough, but we might at some point,” said Long, who owns Carolina Moon in partnership with Cal Bowie and Bill Hatch.
Even though its participation isn’t generating a financial windfall for Aiken Brewing Company, there are rewards for its role in the hand sanitizer production process.
“We get a feeling of accomplishment and a feeling we are doing something good,” Pruiett said. “We’re fortunate that we have the equipment. Other people don’t.”
In a post on his Facebook page Monday, Pruiett wrote that Aiken Brewing Company was “so happy to be participating and doing our small contribution to the fight against this horrible virus.”