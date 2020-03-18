In an additional measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Aiken has elected to suspend outside dining within Aiken city limits and the public consumption of alcohol in The Alley Plaza until emergency orders are lifted.
All outdoor dining tables, chairs and other accessories must either be removed or locked down to render them unusable during the duration of the States of Emergency issued by the governor of South Carolina and mayor, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said in an email Wednesday.
"[Businesses] can still have food available for takeout," Bedenbaugh said.
The Alley Plaza will still remain open for pedestrian traffic during this time, he said.
Additionally, Aiken City Council will consider an emergency ordinance to suspend attendance by the general public in city council meetings Monday.
The maximum number of people allowed in the chambers will be 15, he said. Should the ordinance pass, members of the public who wish to comment on agenda items will have to remain outside the council chambers until directed inside.
Only the mayor, City Council members, essential city staff, news media and persons who have official business in front of City Council will be allowed to be present in the chambers during City Council meetings, according to Bedenbaugh.
The upcoming meeting can be viewed live on the City of Aiken YouTube Page.
City Council is in the process of rearranging items on the agenda that may not bring "intense public interest," Bedenbaugh said in an email Wednesday.
Items that will be discussed at the Monday meeting include:
- Two residential annexations, and a request for sewer for Horse Creek Academy
- A resolution acquiring a strip of property from WR Grace that will ultimately allow the city to annex Generations Park into the city
- Approval of a concept plan for residential duplexes at Town Creek Road and Grier Court
- A budget adjustment for Engineering and Utilities to allow for equipment purchase and approval of the emergency meeting procedures described above
- The Aiken Mall redevelopment plan will be voted on for first reading; if approved, the plan will head back to the Aiken Planning Commission.
The city has set up a special email address, publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov, to allow comments.
These emails will go to Assistant City Manager Kim Abney and will be monitored before and during council meetings and will become part of the City Council meeting records.
At this time, the city has postponed consideration of two items that would bring potential public interest, Bedenbaugh said:
- Banning of single-use plastic bags
- Discussion of a parking garage adjacent to the old Regions Bank building and the Aiken Community Theatre.
These items will come back to council at a later date, Bedenbaugh said.
A finalized agenda for Monday's meeting will be available Thursday.