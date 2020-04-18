With places like Hong Kong and Egypt only a flight away from the U.S., people like Aiken native Mayianna Priester have built a career on getting people from point A to point B.
Priester is a customer service coordinator with American Airlines at one of America’s busiest airports, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). However, the coronavirus has changed the environment of this airport tremendously, and her plans.
“I would like to visit home again soon,” Priester said. “But with people testing positive at my job, I won’t visit my family and possibly infect them.”
Airports around the world have been taking special precautions during the outbreak.
Columbia Metropolitan Airport said in a media advisory that flights continue to operate out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport, but at a reduced capacity determined by each airline.
CAE has informed travelers of the reduced capacity and encourages travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.
Locally and nationally, flight cancellations have been rising.
Herbert Judon Jr., the executive director of the Augusta Regional Airport, shared the numbers he’s seen recently.
“The data of cancellations fluctuates daily, but this is what we have been seeing,” Judon said. “Since COVID-19, we are seeing nationally and locally about 66% or 70% of flights being cancelled on a daily basis. It’s mostly because everybody is sheltered in place and many companies have travel restrictions now.”
Stay-at-home orders mean, locally and nationally, there are less passengers flying.
“We are seeing about a 90% to 95% year-to-date reduction in passengers that are flying," Judon said.
After speaking with airline managers, Judon said a lot of airlines are social distancing by leaving the middle row empty when possible.
“From an Augusta standpoint, we had been doing so well with new flights and new routes," Judon said. "We look forward to a sense of normalcy again so that we can continue to build and grow the airport.”
Economic impact
As the coronavirus numbers continue to rise across the country, the cutbacks are affecting aviation workers directly.
Priester said she usually works 50 to 60 hours per week, but lately she’s only been working about 25 hours a week.
“The coronavirus has put a stop to my social life,” Priester said. “However, it has given me the ability to do things that I normally neglect on a daily basis. I have been able to write more and focus on my podcast.”
Creating a podcast was one of the reasons she started traveling in the first place. Priester is younger than 30 and has traveled to 17 countries. People can follow her podcast updates on Twitter and Instagram @ExperienceTake5.
The last time Priester visited Aiken was the week of March 23. Events like the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Masters Tournament were canceled or postponed around that time. Those decisions have also affected aviation business in the local area.
“I can report that the loss of airplane traffic due to the postponement of the Masters Tournament will have a dramatic effect on Aiken Regional Airport revenue for the City of Aiken,” said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
“While this month’s actual numbers will not be known for several weeks, April is always the highest-grossing month of revenue generation by the airport for the city, and this year was shaping up to be no exception. We hope that the current plan to hold the 2020 Masters Tournament in November will make up a large portion of this revenue we will be unable to attain in April.”
Although these times seem a bit precarious for both airports and aviation workers, Priester reflected on her career choice.
“I sought out a career in aviation because I wanted adventure," Priester said. "I thought, 'What better way than the ability to travel the world?' Being in aviation has changed my life in ways I could never have imagined. I’m grateful everyday for what I do."
Click this link for more information about: Covid-19/Coronavirus updates at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.