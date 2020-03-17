A cascade of statewide closures were announced over the weekend to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, and senior care facilities are on the "do not enter" list for the general public as staff seek to protect the population that is the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Babs DePalermo was one local resident who found all the doors locked at Cumberland Village in Aiken, where her elderly mother lives, on Sunday.
"They said they went into lockdown mode on Thursday," DePalermo said.
While in lockdown, senior care facilities, such as retirement homes and memory care, will be closed to everyone except essential personnel in an effort to limit their residents' potential exposure to COVID-19. While some facilities began closing last week as a precaution, an executive order from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's officially closed nursing homes to the public statewide over the weekend.
Jason Stewart, executive director of Cumberland Village, said isolating its residents from the general public is the "biggest thing" staff can do to limit the elderly's exposure to viruses like COVID-19.
"For the folks that do come in, we're doing a full questionnaire to help determine if they're symptom-free and taking their temperatures," Stewart said.
Although all visitors are barred from entering senior care facilities, Stewart said they are attempting workarounds through phone calls and FaceTime so people can check in on their elderly family members.
Connie Henrich, executive director of Trinity on Laurens, said its facility is also finding workarounds to allow seniors to safely communicate with family during the lockdown.
"We understand that connecting with their loved ones is incredibly important for both residents and their families," Henrich said in an email. "We have made arrangements for families to communicate together by using video chat such as FaceTime and SKYPE, phone calls, texting, or check-ins on social media."
The closure of elderly care facilities is largely a precautionary measure, given the severe health complications COVID-19 can cause in senior citizens. No cases of the virus have been confirmed so far in Aiken County.
South Carolina's COVID-19 cases spiked early in the week, rising to 33 confirmed cases by Monday. One death caused by the virus occurred in Lexington County this week, according to DHEC. The patient was a senior in a Lexington medical facility.
For DePalermo, not being able to spend Sundays with her mother is difficult, but she praised the measures taken to protect her health.
And she doesn't need video chat – she said she had a conversation with her mother, who was standing on a balcony, from the ground the last time she visited.
"Maybe I'll go back there and do it again Sunday," DePalermo said. "I'll just call up to her like she's Rapunzel again."