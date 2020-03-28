Social distancing is the current norm but may make a birthday party difficult to hold. Six-year-old Kate Grande still celebrated her birthday with plenty of friends and family on Saturday, drive-by style.
Kate and her family set up on the front lawn and waved and chatted from a 6-foot distance as friends drove by in vehicles or on golf carts. As each car honked, Kate’s younger brother, Meyer, would honk back from the front seat of his granddad’s Corvette.
“Obviously we’ve got social distancing, and we can’t be with her friends,” said Margaret Grande, Kate’s mom.
“We had a birthday party planned, and we sent out a notice saying that we wouldn’t have it, but then on Wednesday my mom woke up with this notion and said ‘Let’s just have friends drive by and wave so that she can still see them and they can be excited to see each other, but from a distance.'”
Kate, a kindergartener at Mead Hall, said Saturday she feels lucky, “because I get everything I like for my birthday,” she said, like having her friends drive by and chatting with them on Zoom.
“She had the most fun making the signs that say ‘honk for Kate’s birthday,’” said Margaret.
“We’ve got family here with us and then some friends lent us a bounce house that we’ve been jumping in in the back yard. She did Zoom with her classmates from Mead Hall yesterday and they sang happy birthday and she loved it.”
Kate was especially excited Saturday morning about one of the birthday gifts she had already opened, a mermaid tail. After all the drive-by visitors had come and gone, Kate planned to have cake – chocolate with unicorn sprinkles – and ice cream with her stuffed animals, Meyer and her family.