A new Back to School Advisory Committee will have a major impact on the lives and families of the 24,000 students in the Aiken County Public School District this fall.
The local committee, comprised of parents, educators and health professionals, will be responsible for reviewing data on the COVID-19 pandemic on a "regular basis" in order to determine the best path forward for schools in Aiken County, said King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County schools.
The Aiken County School Board postponed the first day of school until Aug. 31 to give the district more time to prepare for the upcoming school year due to the impact of COVID-19 on daily operations and opening plans.
The district is preparing for students to return to school under one of two options – either online-only learning or a hybrid model of online and in-person instruction.
Laurence said the members of the committee will be analyzing data at the local and state level and will use their findings to recommend any changes to the type of learning model schools should use – full-time in-person classes, hybrid learning or distance learning – depending on the severity of the spread of coronavirus.
"I think we would probably need to meet weekly," King said. "They’ll look at data from (the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) and more advice from various physicians groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, local pediatricians, and other health care professionals to make those recommendations."
The committee, according to Laurence, will be "broad-based," with its membership including various stakeholders in the public school district. Committee members will include teachers, school administrators, local physicians, nurses and supervisors, among others.
"They’ll look at all those recommendations, and they’ll look at our Aiken County data," Laurence said.
The committee will differ from the district's Back to School Committee (which proposed the hybrid model schools will be using this fall) in one significant way – the district has asked parents who are not employees of the district to come on board.
The lack of parents who were not also employees of the school district was pointed out by several school board members during previous meetings, including Cameron Nuessle, a school board member representing Aiken, who said it was a "mistake" during a board meeting in July not to have such stakeholders on the task force.
The committee's membership was finalized this week. The only role that is still unassigned is a director of communication.
- Bert Postell, Chair/ED
- Carl White, Director of Student Services
- Monica Mazzell, Supervisor of Nursing Services
- Lisa Fallaw, Principal
- Rosalyn Greene, Teacher
- To be determined, Director of Communication
- Dr. John Tiffany, Physician, Tiffany Pediatrics
- Dr. Kenneth Jones, Physician, Rural Health Services
- Josh Raines, Parent
- Michelle Stevens, Parent
- Paula Holley, Parent
- Khali Kitchings, Area 4 Representative
- Iris Glover, Parent
Tracking the spread
Under the Aiken County district's online-only model, called Aiken Innovate, students will receive 100% of instruction and complete assignments virtually. Around 7,000 students have enrolled in the online-only model.
Under the hybrid model, 50% of students will attend school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the remaining 50% will attend Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be used for teacher planning and facility cleaning.
Laurence said the district is still in the process of determining how students in schools are going to be split up into the two groups, though students who are in the same family or the same household will be grouped together first to make transportation easier on parents.
Under the Aiken County district's hybrid option, called Transition to Traditional Education, schools will open at only 50% capacity at the start of the school year, with the ultimate goal of students returning to full time in-person learning once it is deemed safe to do so.
The Advisory Committee will be integral in decision making process to determine when that may be, Laurence said.
The district is hopeful the hybrid model, where students are split into cohorts, may provide useful information on tracking any potential coronavirus spread in the fall.
"Once the hybrid model gets up and running, they’ll be able to see what is happening in our schools," Laurence said.
The use of cohorts – keeping students together in one group throughout the day – will allow the district to use contact tracing in case any student or teacher becomes infected.
By using contact tracing – which will involve interviewing teachers, staff and students in the cohort, or reviewing video footage from bus security cameras if necessary – the district will quarantine anyone who had direct contact with an infected person, per DHEC and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Aiken County School Board members pointed out during meetings throughout June and July that it is difficult to know what to expect about the spread of coronavirus in schools since S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster closed school in March, before the number of cases being reported by DHEC started to spike in May.
During a special called meeting in July, School Board member Dr. John Bradley referenced a study from the American Academy of Pediatrics that claimed children are at low risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, and DHEC data that shows children are among the smallest age groups impacted by the disease in both cases of illness and deaths.
However, Bradley also said it's difficult to tell whether the low number of cases are impacted by children having been out of schools since March, when the pandemic's impact in South Carolina was just beginning.
Staff writer Blakeley Bartee contributed to this article.