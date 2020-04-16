ACTS of Aiken has been given a financial grant that aims to offset some costs of helping local families impacted by the long-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina awarded 21 grants totaling $83,000 to nonprofit organizations across the state. All these nonprofits are assisting families impacted by the coronavirus crisis, according to the foundation.
“In addition to supporting organizations that are providing food, utilities, housing, and other vital services to our state’s most vulnerable during this health and economic crisis, we are also contributing to the One S.C. Relief Fund,” said Tom Keith, president of Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina, in a news release. "One S.C. was set up to distribute money to charitable organizations throughout the state that are on the ground and immediately responding to the pandemic.”