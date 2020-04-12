This week's developments around the state have included a "home or work" order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, requiring that South Carolina residents only leave their homes for work, family visits and acquisition of necessary goods or services, along with heading outside for certain kinds of recreation.
Gyms and playgrounds are largely off limits, but such attractions as Hitchcock Woods, the North Augusta Greenway and the track around Virginia Acres City Park are still open for judicious foot traffic.
Some local residents shared some of their ideas during the past few days on what they are seeing and doing to maintain or improve their health and fitness.
Fitness professional Cat Koman said she is looking to encourage people to "get on the positive train," even in an exceptionally challenging time. "Maybe you didn't go walking every day with your neighbor, but now you can, and you should, inviting that person along with you, so social distancing may be bringing us closer because we're reaching out to more people."
"Reaching out," in this case, doesn't involve physical contact, since people are generally asked to allow a space of 6 feet between themselves and others to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.
"I think if people would branch out and get out of their box a little bit, with activity, it would be fun for them, so bringing exercise where it's not monotonous ... is helpful."
Koman, who is also a nutritionist, raised the idea of circling a track and stopping occasionally to do exercises, rather than just circling again and again.
Melanie Chavous, who exercises with a North Augusta-based FiA (Females in Action) group, said she and her early-morning neighbors are still gathering in Riverview Park from 5:15 to 6 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"We bring our yoga mats and ... we might jog a lap or two between things, but we keep our distance." She noted that the group traditionally prays at the end of a workout, but the prayers – for now – are no longer in a close circle.
Salley resident Teresa Johnson, with a Facebook group known as Wagener Walkers ("We walk around Wagener"), confirmed that she and her dozens of cohorts have made major adjustments in their schedule. The group consists of more than 100 walkers, occasionally going out in a group as large as 20, and the average group size is normally six to eight.
"While we're walking now, it's just two of us that will walk," Johnson said, "and we make sure that we're maintaining following the social-distance rule – keeping 6 feet apart."
Chavous, describing the general scene around North Augusta, said, "I think I see less cars on the road, especially downtown. A legitimate number of people are heeding the warnings."
As for the FiA group, she added, "We are just prepared to move if we have to. We're continuing to exercise even if we have to split up or go somewhere else."
Koman cited the example of some of her clients who are currently inactive.
"Now that they don't have anything to do, they're sitting in front of the TV all day, watching the news, and I'm trying to convince them that that's not good for you. You should be getting out there. Get some sunshine. Do something a little bit different, kind of out of your norm, and not just park yourself on your couch in front of your TV."
The governor's order, which went into effect Tuesday, "will not impact any individual’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family, but everyone should act responsibly and practice social distancing and proper personal hygiene," according to the governor's website.