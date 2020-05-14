AccelerateED, a task force created to come up with ways to deal with the impact of the coronavirus on the state's education system, is one step closer to providing recommendations for summer and fall education programs in the coming months.
The task force met Thursday to discuss target issues identified and data collected by several subcommittees formed within AccelerateED. This information will be used to guide the committee's recommendations to S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
"We’re in a place where school might soon look different," Spearman said. "And we need to be adaptable."
During the meeting, Spearman said a variety of federal funding options would be available to the S.C. schools to handle coronavirus issues. The task force's goal, Spearman said, is to help make sure the funding is spent as well as possible.
The committees discussed topics ranging from current parent and staffing concerns, cleaning supplies and possible social distancing practices.
Digital options for summer camps, such as virtual learning, have been opposed by the task force due to a lack of stable internet access and learning devices in swaths of rural South Carolina homes. This is particularly a concern for younger students, committee members said, and for teachers who cannot participate in distance learning at home.
Spearman said a cumulative purchase for personal protective equipment like masks and thermometers and cleaning supplies for facilities and school busses had been made by the state so districts would not be put in "direct competition" for purchasing such supplies.
Spearman also raised questions about what the cost would be for potentially adding more nurses and other medical providers in schools that lack adequate staff.
Another possible suggestion was made about adding partitions between students' desks in classrooms and holding recess in open fields or on walking tracks instead of near playground equipment, which would have to be sanitized frequently.
The task force plans to provide recommendations for how the school districts should proceed with social distancing practices and other COVID-19 related actions in July and August for summer camps and school.
These recommendations may change depending on what course the virus takes. Task force members pointed out the pandemic is still unfolding and remains slightly unpredictable. State health authorities, which provide the basis for the task force's recommendations, may change their guidelines in the coming weeks.