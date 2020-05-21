The AccelerateED task force's fourth meeting commenced Thursday, and more detailed recommendations for summer camps and the return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic were made to state officials.
S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the primary goal of school districts should be the safety and protection of students and staff, followed by a return to normalcy in schools "as quickly as possible."
Spearman's recommendation to allocate $64 million for technology device spending was denied during an AccelerateSC meeting. The economic task force did propose the purchase of 100,000 WiFi hotspots and to send $80 million toward a broadband expansion and plan, Spearman said.
Those proposals will go to the General Assembly for approval.
"The initial recommendation for funding summer school… was a little over $13 million," Spearman said "That's very far from what I had asked of the $115 million."
Spearman said the task force asked for additional information on summer programs by next Tuesday before approving additional funding, while claiming it would be difficult to estimate the number of children that would attend without knowing how much funding they would have.
Appropriation of funds from the CARES Act, some of which will be directed toward the state's school system, will have to be determined by the General Assembly, which is set to return in June, Spearman said.
Task force members said their subcommittees believed primary issues for funding should be directed toward purchasing personal protective equipment, training of staff and faculty on proper use of PPE and virtual learning options for students with "severe" illness.
Spearman also said about 200 schools in South Carolina lack full-time nurses, and funding would likely be used to staff those schools with nurses.
For summer learning camps, the task force recommended strongly against widespread virtual learning for younger grades.
Spearman said some of the relief money from federal funding would go toward private schools in the state.
"Clearly, our independent schools in the state have been affected (by coronavirus)," Spearman said.
The task force will continue to meet to provide recommendations for how the school system should proceed in the coming months.