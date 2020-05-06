AccelerateED, a task force created by S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, discussed what priorities for federal funding should be within the state's public school district on Wednesday.
Upon the recommendation of the task force, Spearman has asked for funding for six extra instructional days next school year, which would cost $30 million dollars a day.
Spearman said during Wednesday's meeting that she also asked for at least $50 million for summer school programs, though that sum would likely continue to increase as more needs in summer programs are identified.
"We know that there is a great need for students third grade and down … who are struggling, who teachers have observed and feel they really need to come in for a summer reading/math experience," Spearman said.
The task force, which is composed of teachers, administrators and other employees of S.C. public school districts, has met twice to provide recommendations to Spearman on how to proceed with summer programs and the upcoming school year after COVID-19 caused S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Spearman to close schools for the remainder of the year – a decision Spearman said was largely due to the difficulty of practicing social distancing in schools due to limited space.
The task force has agreed that summer programs for students in third grade and below should be prioritized on account of the reading comprehension skills learned during those grades.
Most students in the schools system who do not have these skills by third grade tend to never succeed academically at a later grade level, Spearman has said.
The funding Spearman has requested would come from federal grants totaling in $1.9 billion, which must be spent by Dec. 31.
Spearman said Greg Ryberg, a former state senator and Aiken local who is currently serving as the head of the Resource Committee for AccelerateSC, has said a full plan on how that funding can be spent can't be developed yet. More information is coming from the S.C. Treasury Department on the flexibility of how the funds can be spent, Ryberg said.
That information should be received by the end of May or early June.
Spearman said it would be possible to hold some of the funds in case public schools face budget cuts later in the school year, but the money must be spent before the December deadline and summer programs, school facility cleaning, and the extra calendar days would be top-priority.
Distance learning
An additional need for funding has arisen in the sphere of distance learning.
Spearman said there are 160,000 households across the state with students in the public school district that do not have internet access, which has been a major roadblock for virtual learning.
South Carolina is also applying for an additional grant for technology to expand virtual offerings in the state, Spearman said, with the goal of improving distance learning in South Carolina.
Spearman said S.C. Rep Jim Clyburn has made a strong effort in Congress for a “huge amount of money” to be allocated for a broadband expansion across U.S. rural communities, and that effort may play into how internet access can be expanded in those households.
The task force is waiting on recommendations from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for protocols that will need to be implemented in schools if the virus is still circulating in August.
S.C. DHEC recommendations cannot be made until the agency observes how the pandemic continues to develop throughout the summer.
One task force member raised concerns about Personal Protective Equipment stockpiles in schools, which may be needed if COVID-19 is still circulating in August.
Ultimately, members of the task force stated confidence would have to be re-instilled in parents, faculty, and staff in order for a safe return in the fall.
"We have to come up with a plan that will give parents the confidence to know their children are as safe as possible, to let our employees know they will be as safe as possible," Spearman said.