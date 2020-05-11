The S.C. Election Commission is urging those who qualify to vote absentee do so as the upcoming statewide primaries and runoffs proceed as planned amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In-person absentee voting for the June 9 primaries began May 4.

There are more than a dozen absentee-voting qualifications. They include age, 65 and up; disability, illness or injury; caring for someone sick or disabled; and jury duty. The ongoing coronavirus crisis – the fear of getting sick or wanting to stay home, as specific examples – is not one.

A handful of lawsuits have been filed in recent weeks as a result.

"Voting options remain unchanged," the commission said in an April 27 statement, noting its hands are bound. "Voters should prepare now to exercise their right to vote by choosing the best option for them."

Absentee ballots can be requested on the commission's website, scvotes.org, or via the Aiken County registration and elections board at the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. The local board is reachable at 803-642-2028.

More than 1,650 Aiken County residents have sought absentee ballots. That's a fraction of the roughly 117,000 registered voters in the county.

Tens of thousands of absentee ballots have been requested statewide.

Voter turnout in state primaries is often low, suggesting crowds and congestion are unlikely come June.

More than 7,600 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in South Carolina. As of Monday morning, 331 virus-related deaths had been logged in the Palmetto State.

Older adults and those with underlying health issues are at higher risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.