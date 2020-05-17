Aiken Regional Medical Centers' hospital staff has worked tirelessly through the past several weeks to ensure the safety and well-being of Aiken's community, and the community has taken notice.
Several restaurants and other clubs and organizations have kept the hospital's staff fed with free lunch – and even a dinner or two.
"We have received an enormous outpouring of community support over the past few weeks and are so grateful," said Ashlee Brewer, director of marketing for Aiken Regional.
Apizza di Napoli owner Cliff Garzzillo and his staff recently donated over 400 pasta meals to local grocery stores and medical workers to give them a taste of kindness as essential workers pulled more hours to aid their community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Over several weeks, Garzzillo and his staff would send meals to workers in alternate shifts in order to give them lunch; he has continued to give out supplies such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer to those who need it.
"These guys are working more hours than they probably have in the last several years," Garzzillo said. "We really just wanted to do something to help them out."
Prime Steakhouse, with the help of local real estate agent Barb Gould Uskup, also helped give back after donating 150 meals last week.
Owner Randy Stamm said he was inspired to feed the night staff of the hospital after finding out the cafeteria was closed.
"(We) really wanted to take care of our hospital workers," Stamm said. "I'm just trying to take care of the local people who take care of us."
Stamm added that anyone interested in donating meals from his restaurant may contact him.
Most recently, Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken donated 350 lunches from Newberry Hall to the hospital on May 11 after club members made donations.
For club president Tim Dangerfield, the act was rooted in his belief to give back no matter the situation.
"This particular time has been so dangerous, and not knowing the unknowns, it's important to do what we can to protect them," he said.
Aiken Regional is still accepting donations of all kinds, including gloves and masks.