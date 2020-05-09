NORTH AUGUSTA — The past couple of months have brought tremendous challenges to families from coast to coast, with the coronavirus dealing a monstrous blow to the economy and cultural norms.
Mother's Day, which is tomorrow, is still being marked even if families are gathering and celebrating a bit differently because of the pandemic.
And one local mother, Jean Norris, is adapting just fine.
The new landscape, in terms of education, may represent some familiar territory to Jean and her husband, Justin, as they have opted for home schooling for their two kids: daughter Pemberley, 6, and son Patterson, 8. They are finishing first and third grade, respectively, and Justin is a mechanical engineer at Plant Vogtle, a nuclear power plant near Waynesboro, Georgia.
Jean's background – happily for her – includes time in Alabama in pursuit of a Samford University education that prepared her for helping bring up two kids and conducting schoolwork at home. "I have an early-childhood, elementary and special-education degree. It's a tri-degree," she said.
"Her goal in life is to be a mom," said Jean's dad, Bob Powers.
"Ever since preschool," added her mom, Cheryl.
Bob said, "The center of Jean is focused on the Lord and she has gifts from that, in my opinion – a real gift for teaching and a love for it. Her kids – my grandchildren – are doing great ... She just has a nurturing heart for children and education, and she's very gifted in that way."
She also sports a master's degree, from the University of Tennessee, in theory and practice of teacher education. The family has spent the entire year in home-school mode, having been fully on board before the pandemic struck. She can also call on a background that includes several years in instruction, divided in Kentucky and Tennessee between formal classroom instruction and service in youth ministry, children's ministry and in a "mothers' day out" program, as she was planning to become a mom.
Now that the mother of the house is a stay-at-home teacher, the idea of "fun in the little things" is a big one for the Norris clan, she said. "It doesn't have to be a gigantic gesture – just fun in the little things – and that joy outlasts happiness."
Bicycle rides, kayaking and fishing (in the family pond) are on the radar frequently, and fun in big things is also a part of the mix, as the family is fond of sneaking off to Hilton Head Island for vacations, even if just for a day, and also has Walt Disney World on its schedule from time to time. "I do travel agency work, so I love Disney, and so does the family, fortunately."
Among the challenges is the fact that Pemberley has Type 1 diabetes, having been diagnosed at age 3 with the autoimmune disorder. "Her pancreas basically kicked out on her," Jean recalled, noting that Patterson ("a wonderful brother") has been hugely patient and helpful in dealing with his little sister's medical obstacle.
"She's a trooper. She's my little warrior princess, for sure," said Jean, a native of Columbia, Missouri. She spent her childhood in Paducah, Kentucky, and met her future husband while both were in middle school there. Her parents, having recently moved from St. Louis, now live in Evans, Georgia, considerably closer to their grandchildren.
Jean said, "I guess, as a mom, I think of the role models I've had as mothers in my life, such as my mom and some mentors down the road, and try to emulate different things that they've done, and then also, we just kind of go to the ... beat of our own drum. If things work for us, we make it work, and we go with it, and if it doesn't, then we are flexible. I think being a mom, you have to be flexible in all aspects, not just your daily schedule, but in life in general."
That means family members being supportive and encouraging for each other "and just know that, day to day, you're going to have grace for yourself and for each other, for your kids and your spouse," she added.
"She's not only a teacher at home, but she's a nurse at the house as well," Justin said. Jean's parents also confirmed that the home-schooling mom thoroughly immersed herself in learning about the demands of dealing with diabetes.
As for the more challenging moments, she said she tries to keep in mind that things could always be worse and to be grateful for the fact that things are not worse. "When you do those things, I think it's easy for kids to learn that if something doesn't go their way, to not get ... stressed out about it or heavy-hearted about things."
Successful family life demands a team effort, she confirmed. "It's definitely not just me doing stuff. My husband's a great person to be with and really a big support, and I couldn't do half of anything I do without the love and support from my mom and my dad and my friends and, of course, Justin ... but my kids make it interesting, for sure."
Referring to Pemberley and Patterson, she said, "I love that they love each other. That's a big joy in my life, to see that they love each other. It's an accomplishment, I feel for us, so far, that ... we have kids that like each other, that they want to hang out with each other. They're best buds, and not just because they're stuck with each other."