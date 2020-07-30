State health authorities confirmed 1,636 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including a dozen new cases in Aiken County.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 1,377 as of Thursday. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is also currently reporting 20 coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County.
DHEC confirmed 48 new coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina on Thursday; 10 of the deaths occurred in middle-aged victims and 38 of the victims were elderly.
One probable death is being investigated in Barnwell County and four probable deaths are being investigated in Aiken County for coronavirus causes.
DHEC reported a slight increase in the occupancy of ICU hospital beds in South Carolina. According to the agency – which is continuing to work with federal partners to change the reporting structure of TeleTracking, a private technology firm newly responsible for collecting COVID-19 data – ICU beds are more than 80% occupied. More than one-fourth of the state's ICU beds are occupied by coronavirus patients.
The percent in positive coronavirus cases also increased Thursday. Of the test results DHEC reported, almost 22% were positive for COVID-19.