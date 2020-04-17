Teresa Johnson's husband needed insulin, but accessing the medical supply while under quarantine at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base was a difficult task with the coronavirus chaos going on within the base.
Jason Hucks, who at the time was a member of the Region IV Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT), helped get Johnson's insulin and through the 14 days of quarantine made two lifelong friends.
A holiday-turned-horror show
Teresa and her husband, John, had been on a cruise to Hawaii as a two-week anniversary trip from Feb. 21 to March 7.
Only two days before they were to return home, a passenger was identified as infected with the coronavirus during the previous voyage from Feb. 11 through Feb. 21, leading to an immediate detainment of the over 3,500 passengers aboard. That passenger eventually died of the disease.
Over 60 passengers from the initial trip stayed aboard for the second voyage.
The cruise was kept at sea for several days before being allowed back into port as coronavirus test ships were airdropped to passengers, though some refused testing.
The Grand Princess docked in Oakland, California, on March 9 after confirming that 21 people aboard the cruises tested positive for coronavirus.
Over the course of several days, passengers were let off the ship in groups and were spread between four military bases in California, Texas and Georgia to complete a two-week quarantine.
The Johnsons were two of over 200 individuals from who were quarantined at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta.
Initially, there were no cases coming into Dobbins, Hucks said, but all passengers were immediately given a medical screening.
Hucks, who is a funeral director at Shellhouse Funeral Home, was sent to Dobbins March 11 to help with damage control as part of the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams (DMORT).
DMORT activates mortuary personnel to respond to large-scale disasters in the United States for identification and storage of deceased individuals.
In this case, this region of DMORT was sent out by the Department of Health and Human Services as a support team to address the passenger's medical needs, an extreme step away from the normal work Hucks has had to deal with compared to previous disaster relief efforts after Hurricanes Katrina, Maria and Michael and even the 2010 Haiti earthquake.
After dealing with such mass fatalities during earlier deployments, his role at Dobbins was lighter and unlike anything else he had done.
"Being able to take care of people was something I was familiar with in the funeral business," Hucks said. "It was extremely rewarding than any other deployment I've been on to be able to make those people feel comfortable in the situation they were in."
Creating comfort
Hucks assisted passengers with getting off the emergency helicopters that brought them to Dobbins and began a daily routine of checking passengers' temperatures and helping them deal with their temporary surroundings.
"We just tried to make them feel like people instead of just people who were being kept from going home," Hucks said. "All they wanted was to go home, and we just tried to make them as comfortable as possible."
During the first few days, Johnson had told health staff on the base that her husband needed insulin for his diabetes. Staff had told her that they would see what they could do, but the request did not render immediate results and risked sending her husband into a diabetic coma.
"We had noted it on the ship that he would be out of (insulin) soon, and then once we got (to Dobbins) we noted again that he needed it," Johnson said. "I was having a very difficult time getting people to take us seriously."
The medical staff gave Johnson a number to call to get the matter settled, but all she could do was leave messages.
Johnson brought the matter up to Hucks during a health check, and the insulin was given to her husband not long after.
The simple act of humanity threatened to overwhelm Johnson, who had been deeply concerned with her husband's health since quarantine had begun.