Blood banks have faced some unusual challenges over the past few weeks, with the coronavirus forcing cancellations of blood drives at schools and elsewhere, but longtime donor Zelda Rand has remained rock steady, continuing a tradition that dates back more than five decades.
The Brooklyn native, at age 81, is one of Shepeard Community Blood Center's oldest donors, continuing a habit that she started in her young adulthood, working in New York City. Shepeard's data, reaching back to 2008, shows Rand as having donated locally 129 times for a total of 16 gallons of O+ contributions.
"My health is better today than when I was in my 40s. I don't take any prescription drugs. My doctor loves me. He says I'm his healthiest patient," she said, with a laugh.
She also shared some thoughts on donating blood, a tradition that started with visits to the New York Blood Bank, in both Brooklyn and Long Island. "You know it's for a good cause, right? People will say to me, 'Do you get paid?' No, I don't get paid. Only, there are nice perks now. They used to have a luncheon once or twice a year in Augusta, for the ... blood and platelet donors. They stopped that, but now you get points every time you donate, and you get gift cards," she said.
Rand, who also goes by the name of Lee (in place of Zelda), also shared some thoughts on her early years as a blood donor. "I worked for the phone company, and you had to do what they said. We gave blood and we bought savings bonds," she recalled. "I just finished cashing in the last of the matured bonds ... That was money that I never counted on, and it doubled."
Her 36 years of work for New York Tel, a subsidiary of AT&T, covered a variety of territory, as Rand started as a bill processor and moved on to become a stenographer, teller (her favorite role), service observer, supervisor and representative for business customers.
"They treated you like family. They were so good. They not only worried about their customers. They worried about their employees."
The breakup of the Bell System in the early 1980s was "the biggest mistake the government ever made," she added.
She found retirement to be stupefyingly dull. "I think I retired in December of 1999 ... I was retired a couple of years, and ... as bored in New York as we are today, in Aiken," she recalled, acknowledging the stagnation brought by coronavirus-related restrictions and closures.
"All my friends were still working. It was wintertime, so those people who weren't working were not out in the street, and all I was doing was exercising in my house and going, 'Why am I exercising? Oh, because there's nothing else to do.'"
A move to Aiken followed in 2007. Rand, a self-described Elvis fan who enjoys watching figure skating, became a Springstone Villas resident, continued donating blood and found eventually that Shepeard had the facilities, in Aiken, to allow her to donate platelets – something she could do once every two weeks instead of once every two months. "They would rather me do the platelets than the blood."
The coronavirus situation, with social distancing as a part of everyday life, has kept her largely indoors, and her recent pursuits have included working on a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of Elvis.