After another round of COVID-19 testing, state health authorities confirmed 72 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
Aiken County now has 1,664 confirmed coronavirus cases.
A community testing clinic is being held Friday, Aug. 7, at TLC Medical Centre in Aiken to increase COVID-19 testing in the area. The clinic is free to anyone that is uninsured, has Medicare or Medicaid. No registration is required, but participants should bring a photo ID and insurance information.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Thursday that it has confirmed 534 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 34 are currently receiving treatment at the hospital and 20 have died.
In total, almost 1,300 new cases were confirmed in the state by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, including 10 cases in Barnwell County and five cases in Edgefield County.
An additional 10 cases are listed as "probable" for the presence of COVID-19 in Aiken County and are being investigated, according to S.C. DHEC's daily case report.
The department also confirmed 44 new coronavirus-related deaths across the state Thursday. Four victims were middle-aged, and 40 were elderly.
S.C. DHEC also reported an additional 80 deaths are under investigation for coronavirus causes. None of Thursday's confirmed deaths were Aiken County residents, but little information is known about the deaths under investigation.
Of the 80 victims under investigation, only eight had their county of residence listed on S.C. DHEC's Thursday report, and only five had their age range listed. More information was made available on DHEC's testing data and projections page, which lists seven "probable" coronavirus deaths being investigated in Aiken County.
More data will be confirmed as S.C. DHEC collects more info about the victims, the department said.
Almost one in five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Thursday's batch of testing.
Nearly 1,500 people are hospitalized across the state due to coronavirus-related issues as of Aug. 7, according to S.C. DHEC. Of those patients, 356 are in hospital ICUs, and 276 are on ventilators.