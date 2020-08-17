Dozens more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among the Savannah River Site's thousands-strong workforce.

Sixty-six new instances of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus were logged last week, according to an update provided by a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson. The latest cases bring the cumulative tally at the Savannah River Site, the nuclear-waste-and-weapons hub south of Aiken, to 368.

Previous weekly increases have floated around 45 and 50. For two weeks in a row now, though, the numbers have been higher.

"Over the last four weeks, the number of new cases per week has been increasing – rising from 14 to 21 to 44 and most recently 54," reads a July 24 report from the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, an independent oversight group.

The first case of COVID-19 at the Savannah River Site was reported in late March. One Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employee has died because of the highly contagious virus.

A majority of SRS workers who at one point contracted coronavirus have since recovered and been cleared to return to work, either remotely or in-person, depending on their actual job and other factors.

An increasing caseload among employees has hampered the site's broader reopening – a gated plan that, ultimately, will lift SRS out of its earlier-assumed essential mission-critical posture and back to normal operations.

"DOE is continuing to analyze the potential impacts of the pandemic to project and regulatory milestones," officials said in an Aug. 14 online update. "We will continually monitor and assess local conditions and adjust the pace of resumption of operations as necessary."

More than 105,400 instances of COVID-19 have been confirmed across South Carolina to date. That includes at least 1,957 in Aiken County, 452 in Barnwell County, and 249 in Allendale County. The three counties surround the 310-square-mile nuclear complex.

Newly logged cases in the Palmetto State hit a low Saturday: 537, as compared to roughly 1,000 in the days prior.

Officials at the site, overseen by the Energy Department's Environmental Management office, have maintained a majority of infections among employees are the result of off-site happenings.