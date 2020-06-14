Hundreds of new coronavirus cases were reported by state health officials on Sunday.
A total of 799 additional cases were logged by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, including four in Aiken County and one in Edgefield County. No new cases were confirmed in nearby Barnwell County.
The Palmetto State has now recorded nearly 19,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious virus. One new death – a middle-aged person from Jasper County – reported Sunday by DHEC brings the state's death toll to 600, as well.
Nine people have died in Aiken County.
On Saturday, 5,875 people in South Carolina were tested for COVID-19; slightly more than 13% of those tests returned positive, a metric roughly in line with tests conducted Friday and results shared Saturday.
More than 200,000 tests have been run statewide since the onset of the pandemic.
Zip codes 29006, 29803 and 29841 – near Monetta, Batesburg-Leesville, southern Aiken, New Ellenton and North Augusta – lead the local region in number of confirmed cases. Zip code 29828 had no confirmed cases as of Sunday afternoon, according to state data.
DHEC offers an in-depth zip code breakdown on its website.
Government and health officials continue to stress the importance of physical distancing and mask wearing.
"Your community might not be a hot spot today," Dr. Linda Bell, a state epidemiologist, has cautioned, "but there should be no mistake that COVID-19 transmission is still high and widespread in South Carolina at this time, and it remains a threat to all of us."