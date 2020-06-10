As authorities on Wednesday emphasized the importance of taking the novel coronavirus seriously, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 528 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including two new cases in Aiken County.

The Palmetto State has now logged more than 15,750 cases of the disease caused by the highly contagious virus. Aiken County has logged more than 210 cases.

Twenty-eight total cases had been reported at the Savannah River Site as of Tuesday.

The state health department on Wednesday reported seven new virus-related deaths, as well. None were in Aiken County. Of the seven people, five were elderly, data shows. Two were middle-aged.

Wednesday's figures were disclosed as officials, such as Gov. Henry McMaster, stressed the gravity of the coronavirus situation in the Palmetto State.

Dr. Linda Bell – the state epidemiologist so often seen alongside the Republican governor – said she was "more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina" now more than ever.

Hundreds of new cases have been recorded in back-to-back days.

"Your community might not be a hot spot today," Bell warned, "but there should be no mistake that COVID-19 transmission is still high and widespread in South Carolina at this time, and it remains a threat to all of us."

Bell further underscored the purpose of masks and physical distancing: Those "two precautions," she said, "are how we stop this virus." McMaster stressed "individual responsibility," not government mandates.

"Shutting down is not the answer," the governor said, responding to a question. "When we shut down, we are shutting down peoples' livelihoods."

Local zip codes 29801, 29803 and 29841 – the greater Aiken, New Ellenton and North Augusta areas – continue to lead Aiken County in terms of sheer volume of cumulative cases.

On Tuesday, 4,078 people across the state were tested for COVID-19; nearly 13% of the tests returned positive. More than 261,000 tests have been run in South Carolina since the pandemic began.