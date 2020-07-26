The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 51 additional coronavirus cases in Aiken County, a sliver of the 1,170 newly confirmed cases statewide.
No additional virus-related deaths were logged in Aiken County. No new deaths were reported in nearby Edgefield or Barnwell counties, either. Twenty-five new deaths were confirmed across South Carolina, however. Most were elderly. One was a young adult, 18-34 years of age.
The Palmetto State's cumulative tally now stands at 80,856 cases and 1,436 deaths. In the county, those figures are 1,224 and 19, respectively.
Nearly 7,500 coronavirus tests were reported to the state health department on Saturday. Almost 16% of them were positive – a noticeable dip compared to periods earlier this month, when positivity statewide hovered around 21%.
Hundreds of thousands of tests have been run in South Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic. The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, first emerged in China.
Zip code 29841, the North Augusta region, has the most reported cases in Aiken County, public health data shows. Zip code 29801, the northern Aiken region, is a close second.
The state health department continues to emphasize the importance of wearing masks, as well as social distancing or isolating if need be. Municipalities across South Carolina – Aiken and New Ellenton, included – have mask mandates in place.