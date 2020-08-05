Another 1,175 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in South Carolina on Wednesday, including 48 new cases in Aiken County and a handful of cases in Barnwell and Edgefield counties.
New coronavirus cases were again confirmed in every one of South Carolina's 46 counties Wednesday. Of all the test results released Wednesday, almost 21% – more than one in five – were positive for COVID-19.
Aiken County now has 1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Barnwell County has 374 cases and Edgefield County has 287.
Two new deaths from coronavirus-related causes were also confirmed in Aiken County on Wednesday. Both victims, who died between July 30 and Aug. 3, were elderly, according to S.C. DHEC.
One additional death remains under investigation for coronavirus-related causes in Aiken County.
Although Aiken County has significantly more coronavirus cases than some of its neighboring counties, it currently has the lowest COVID-19 rate of any county in the state.
According to S.C. DHEC, Aiken County has a rate of about 932 COVID-19 cases per every 100,000 people.
In contrast, Edgefield County has a rate of about 1,050 cases per 100,000 people.
In Barnwell County, the COVID-19 rate is even higher, with S.C. DHEC citing almost 1,800 cases per 100,000 people.
Bamburg County has the highest COVID-19 rate of any county in South Carolina, followed by Lee County and then Williamsburg County.