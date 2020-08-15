Aiken County has 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new probable case, according to Saturday's numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Two more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county. Both patients were elderly, ages 65 or older, and they died on Aug. 12 and Aug. 14.
Aiken County acute hospital beds are more than 70% occupied, with 144 beds currently occupied and 61 beds available.
An elderly patient in Barnwell County died of COVID-19 on Aug. 13, according to DHEC. There are eight new cases of the virus in Barnwell County.
Edgefield County has six new confirmed cases and no additional deaths.
Statewide
The total number of cases in South Carolina is 104,874, as of Saturday. There are 1,008 probable cases, 2,156 confirmed deaths and 104 probable deaths.
DHEC confirmed 986 new cases across South Carolina, along with 51 confirmed coronavirus deaths and six new probable deaths.
A majority of the 51 deceased COVID-19 victims were elderly. Eleven of them were middle-aged, defined as ages 35 to 64.
DHEC is investigating six additional deaths that may have been caused by the virus.
DHEC is also investigating 22 new probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of individual COVID-19 tests reported to DHEC Friday was 6,012, not including antibody tests, and 16.4% of them were positive.
About 80% of inpatient beds are occupied at South Carolina's hospitals, along with about 77% of ICU beds.
A total of 1,246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized statewide. More than 14% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are using ventilators.
One third of the ventilators at hospitals statewide are in use.
As of Saturday, there are 120 mobile COVID-19 testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 in counties across South Carolina. To find a mobile testing clinic near you, visit the DHEC website.