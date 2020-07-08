Almost 40 deaths from coronavirus-related causes were reported in South Carolina on Wednesday – the highest daily number of deaths reported since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in S.C. in March.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 32 of the victims were elderly, five were middle-aged, and one was a young adult. None were residents of Aiken County.
DHEC claims the spike in deaths confirmed Wednesday is due to a delay in reporting coronavirus-related deaths. Some of the deaths go back to June 24.
"The agency is reiterating to healthcare facilities and providers across the state that all COVID-19-related deaths must be reported to DHEC by phone within 24 hours, in accordance with the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions," the agency said in a news release.
The list of reportable conditions claims COVID-19 cases and deaths must be made known to public health authorities "urgently." The agency is still investigating eight probable deaths.
DHEC confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County and a total of 1,537 cases across the state Wednesday, and 21% of all tests were positive for COVID-19. This means more than one in five people tested positive for coronavirus.
Aiken County has 545 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 confirmed deaths as of July 8.
State hospitals are almost 76% full, DHEC said Wednesday. Over 1,400 of the state's hospital beds are occupied by patients with coronavirus or who are under investigation for having coronavirus. Almost 2,600 hospital beds are still available across the state.