Thirty-three additional cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Saturday.
COVID-19 has also caused an additional death in Aiken County. The deceased was an elderly individual who died July 29.
So far, during the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 1,456 confirmed cases in Aiken County and 21 deaths.
According to DHEC’s latest information, there were eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Barnwell County and four in Edgefield County.
No additional deaths were reported Saturday in either county.
The statewide numbers were 1,491 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths caused by COVID-19.
South Carolina’s pandemic totals as of Saturday were 90,076 confirmed cases and 1,683 deaths.
DHEC received the results of 8,075 coronavirus tests Friday, and 18.5% were positive.
Those results didn’t include antibody tests.
DHEC also reported that 77.7% of the 1,459 beds in intensive care units in South Carolina hospitals were in use.
Of the 1,453 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 359 were in intensive care and 235 were on ventilators.