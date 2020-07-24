Aiken County saw 32 new coronavirus cases and two new confirmed deaths on Friday, according to the latest update from state health authorities.
Both of the victims, whose deaths were reported Friday, were elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A total of 1,921 new COVID-19 cases and 46 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Friday. DHEC is also investigating 46 other probable deaths across the state.
DHEC is reporting approximately 48% of hospital beds are occupied in Aiken County. Across the state, the hospital occupancy rate is around 69%, with 1,668 of those beds occupied by patients for coronavirus-related reasons.
Hospitals are still reporting some issues with the new federal TeleTracking system, according to DHEC, which affects the hospitalization numbers reported Friday.
The numbers will be corrected in Saturday's reporting, DHEC said.
DHEC also reported a new case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in a child under the age of 10 in the Upstate region of South Carolina on Friday.
This is the fifth child confirmed to have developed MIS-C in South Carolina – a rare but serious condition that can cause inflammation in body parts like the brain, eyes, liver or lungs, among others.
Most cases of MIS-C have developed in children who were either diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19, according to the CDC.
A dozen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in both Barnwell and Edgefield counties Friday.
Over 21% of COVID-19 test results received in South Carolina on Friday were positive for COVID-19, DHEC said.