Two more victims in Aiken County have died from coronavirus-related complications, state health authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Both victims were elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A total of 52 new coronavirus-related deaths that occurred between July 27 - Aug. 3 were confirmed the same day by DHEC, including the two deaths in Aiken County. Another victim's death, also elderly, was confirmed in Barnwell County.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 19 of the county's 24 total coronavirus deaths and 505 of its coronavirus cases thus far. There are currently 34 patients hospitalized at Aiken Regional due to coronavirus, the hospital said Tuesday.
A total of 1,168 new COVID-19 cases were reported across South Carolina Aug. 4. According to DHEC, 30 of those new cases are in Aiken County, four are in Barnwell County and three are in Edgefield County.
While DHEC is continuing to report the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state - 1,458 as of Tuesday - the agency is hopeful that a new reporting system will be in place soon.
Multiple difficulties were reported after DHEC switched to TeleTracking, a private tech company that the Trump Administration tasked with collecting COVID-19 data from hospitals in place of the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network to streamline the process.
"Currently, the TeleTracking system asks hospitals to report all of their available beds as one total number, not broken down by bed type as the NHSN system had," reads a DHEC news release. "...As a practical matter, not all of these bed types could be used for caring for adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, or other medical issues. DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state...We plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days."