State health authorities confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 1,316 cases across the rest of South Carolina on Friday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed 45 coronavirus-related deaths Friday. The deaths occurred between July 14 and July 30. Eleven of the victims were middle-aged and 34 were elderly.
None of the victims were from Aiken County.
DHEC also is investigating three additional cases of illness in Aiken County for the possibility of infection.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Friday it has confirmed 486 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Thirty-one of those individuals are currently receiving care in the hospital and 17 have died, according to a news release.
Also Friday, DHEC reported new confirmed cases in Barnwell (3) and Edgefield (6) counties.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 1,414 as of Friday with 20 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Thursday, July 30, statewide was 7,065, and the percent positive was 19.1%.
As of Friday, about 79% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 1,516 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 237 of those patients are on ventilators.