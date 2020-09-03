28 new cases COVID-19 confirmed in Aiken County, DHEC reports (copy)

DHEC has provided some clarification on the way COVID-19 deaths are reported by federal organizations like the CDC. 

 Aiken Standard file photo

Two more coronavirus-related deaths and over two dozen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Aiken County by health authorities Thursday, Sept. 3.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control identified a total of 1,084 new cases of illness across the Palmetto State on Thursday, of which 28 are located in Aiken County. The agency also confirmed a dozen new deaths statewide Thursday.

Almost 17% of COVID-19 test results were positive for the virus Thursday. 

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on deaths associated with COVID-19 across the United States. According to the data, only 6% of death certificates listed COVID-19 as the victims' only cause of death, while the remaining 94% of deaths had underlying factors, with COVID-19 listed as a contributing condition.

According to S.C. DHEC, this has led to a public "misunderstanding" regarding COVID-19 deaths. 

On death certificates, the "cause of death" may list many factors, including an immediate cause, intermediate cause, underlying cause, and contributing conditions.

Even when COVID-19 isn't listed as the immediate cause of death, S.C. DHEC emphasized COVID-19's ability to trigger a "cascade of events" that can lead to death, which happens when the virus is listed as the underlying cause.  

For example; COVID-19 can sometimes cause pneumonia in severely ill patients. Those patients may die of acute respiratory distress syndrome – a common cause of death in COVID-19 patients, according to S.C. DHEC. Even though acute respiratory distress is listed as the immediate cause of death, it was triggered by an intermediate condition – pneumonia – which was caused by a COVID-19 infection. 

As such, COVID-19 triggers the immediate cause of death (acute respiratory distress syndrome) via intermediate causes (pneumonia). Deaths like these were listed in the 94% of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the CDC.

"While certain people such as older adults are more likely to have more contributing factors, if the person doesn’t contract COVID-19, then those factors don’t start the cascade of events that lead to death," S.C. DHEC said in a news release Thursday. "Therefore, while COVID-19 infection had a significant role in causing the death in the example, it was not the only cause of death listed. As a result, that (acute respiratory distress syndrome) death would not count in the 6 percent from the CDC."

A wide variety of factors can contribute to death or severe side effects from COVID-19, including diabetes, asthma, and several other chronic conditions.

According to S.C. DHEC, this is "not new information."

While respiratory illnesses are commonly associated with COVID-19 mortality, the most common underlying conditions reported in South Carolina deaths were heart disease and diabetes. Almost 60% of patients who died reported having some form of heart disease, and almost 48% reported have diabetes mellites.

By contrast, only 8% of patients reported having asthma, and about 22% reported having COPD, bronchitis or emphysema.

Kristina Rackley is the health, education, and general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. To support local journalism and access more articles, subscribe by clicking here

Tags