Two more coronavirus-related deaths and over two dozen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Aiken County by health authorities Thursday, Sept. 3.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control identified a total of 1,084 new cases of illness across the Palmetto State on Thursday, of which 28 are located in Aiken County. The agency also confirmed a dozen new deaths statewide Thursday.
Almost 17% of COVID-19 test results were positive for the virus Thursday.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on deaths associated with COVID-19 across the United States. According to the data, only 6% of death certificates listed COVID-19 as the victims' only cause of death, while the remaining 94% of deaths had underlying factors, with COVID-19 listed as a contributing condition.
According to S.C. DHEC, this has led to a public "misunderstanding" regarding COVID-19 deaths.
On death certificates, the "cause of death" may list many factors, including an immediate cause, intermediate cause, underlying cause, and contributing conditions.
Even when COVID-19 isn't listed as the immediate cause of death, S.C. DHEC emphasized COVID-19's ability to trigger a "cascade of events" that can lead to death, which happens when the virus is listed as the underlying cause.
For example; COVID-19 can sometimes cause pneumonia in severely ill patients. Those patients may die of acute respiratory distress syndrome – a common cause of death in COVID-19 patients, according to S.C. DHEC. Even though acute respiratory distress is listed as the immediate cause of death, it was triggered by an intermediate condition – pneumonia – which was caused by a COVID-19 infection.
As such, COVID-19 triggers the immediate cause of death (acute respiratory distress syndrome) via intermediate causes (pneumonia). Deaths like these were listed in the 94% of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the CDC.
"While certain people such as older adults are more likely to have more contributing factors, if the person doesn’t contract COVID-19, then those factors don’t start the cascade of events that lead to death," S.C. DHEC said in a news release Thursday. "Therefore, while COVID-19 infection had a significant role in causing the death in the example, it was not the only cause of death listed. As a result, that (acute respiratory distress syndrome) death would not count in the 6 percent from the CDC."
A wide variety of factors can contribute to death or severe side effects from COVID-19, including diabetes, asthma, and several other chronic conditions.
According to S.C. DHEC, this is "not new information."
While respiratory illnesses are commonly associated with COVID-19 mortality, the most common underlying conditions reported in South Carolina deaths were heart disease and diabetes. Almost 60% of patients who died reported having some form of heart disease, and almost 48% reported have diabetes mellites.
By contrast, only 8% of patients reported having asthma, and about 22% reported having COPD, bronchitis or emphysema.