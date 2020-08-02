The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is continuing to grow in Aiken County.
On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that 27 new cases had been confirmed locally.
The total for Aiken County, so far, during the pandemic is 1,491.
Also Sunday, there were 12 new confirmed cases in Barnwell County and 10 in Edgefield County.
Statewide, the count of new confirmed cases Sunday was 1,110, and there also were 27 additional deaths caused by COVID-19, according to DHEC.
The locations of the deaths did not include Aiken, Barnwell or Edgefield counties.
So far, during the pandemic, there have been 91,257 confirmed cases in the coronavirus in South Carolina and 1,709 deaths caused by COVID-19.
DHEC received the results from 7,306 coronavirus tests statewide Saturday and 15.2% were positive.
Those figures didn’t include antibody tests.
In addition, DHEC reported Sunday that 77.8% of the intensive care unit beds in South Carolina hospitals were in use.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 1,427. There were 365 in intensive care and 230 on ventilators.