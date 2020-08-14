State health authorities confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 988 cases across the rest of South Carolina on Friday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed a coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Friday. The death occurred on Aug. 12. The victim was elderly.
DHEC confirmed another 15 deaths across the state and had three other probable coronavirus-related deaths. Fourteen of the victims were elderly and four were middle-aged. The deaths occurred between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.
DHEC is also investigating 20 new probable cases in the state.
Also on Friday, Barnwell County saw four additional confirmed cases and Edgefield County had three.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 1,888 as of Friday with 36 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Thursday, Aug. 13, statewide was 6,763, and the percent positive was 15%.
As of Friday, about 77% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 1,296 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 198 of those patients are on ventilators.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers said it has confirmed 584 coronavirus cases. Of those, 31 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 26 have died.
On Friday, DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic event, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.