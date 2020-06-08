The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday morning reported two additional cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at its Savannah River Site.
The newly logged cases bring the sprawling site's cumulative tally to 25. Of the total 25, 19 SRS employees have recovered and returned to work, an Energy Department spokesperson said.
Thousands of people work at the Savannah River Site, a nuclear waste and weapons hub south of Aiken and near New Ellenton and Jackson.
The first case of COVID-19 at the site was logged in late March. Last week, the total there was 23.
More than 14,200 virus cases had been confirmed in South Carolina as of Monday morning. That includes 208 in Aiken County, 54 in Barnwell County and 39 in Allendale County, state health department data shows.