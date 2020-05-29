The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday afternoon reported two new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at its waste- and weapons-focused Savannah River Site.

A total 22 cases have now been logged at the federal nuclear reserve south of Aiken and New Ellenton.

Thirteen Savannah River Site workers have recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to work, an Energy Department spokesperson said. That figure hasn't budged since mid-May.

The pair of new cases come about two days after the site and its contractors kicked off a gradual return to normal operations. A spate of new COVID-19 cases at the 310-square-mile Savannah River Site, which employs roughly 10,000 people, would compromise the phased restoration and resumption of work.

The site scaled back to essential mission-critical operations exclusively earlier this year.

"As SRS proceeds with a measured approach to increase operations, we will continue to monitor and assess local conditions and local restrictions and adjust the pace and scope of activities as necessary," the Energy Department spokesperson said Wednesday, when the COVID-19 case count at the site was 19.

In an online update Friday, Savannah River Site officials said the "health and safety of the Site workforce is the priority of SRS leadership" – a point made repeatedly. The same message reiterated a pledge to maintain physical distancing policies as well as cleaning and disinfecting regimens.

The contemporary workplace, the update continued, "has changed."

Nearly 10,800 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in South Carolina as of Friday morning. In Aiken County, 189 cases had been confirmed.