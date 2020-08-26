More than 500 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across South Carolina Wednesday, including 21 new cases in Aiken County.
More than 20 percent of Wednesday's cases were positive for COVID-19, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
An additional 42 coronavirus-related deaths were also confirmed Wednesday, which included an elderly victim from Edgefield County. None of the victims were from Aiken County.
A community COVID-19 testing event will be held in Citizens Park on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Medical University of South Carolina and will be free for those who are uninsured.
Hospitalization rates continue to be high across the state, according to new information from the Teletracking System. Currently more than four in five inpatient beds are in use at South Carolina hospitals and more than 30% of the state's ventilators are in use.
About 13 percent of inpatient beds are occupied by people diagnosed with COVID-19.
About one in four COVID-19 patients receiving care at hospitals are in Intensive Care Units, according to the data. Almost 15% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are currently ventilated.