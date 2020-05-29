South Carolina health officials on Friday reported 331 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, a daily record. Two of the new cases were traced to Aiken County, the officials said.
More than 11,100 cases of the disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus had been confirmed in the state as of Friday afternoon. The countywide tally stands at 191.
Neighboring Edgefield County has logged a total 51 cases. Barnwell County has 44.
More than 110 cases had been reported across zip codes 29801, 29803 and 29841, the greater Aiken, New Ellenton and North Augusta regions. The trio leads the county in sheer number of cases.
Thirteen virus-related deaths were disclosed Friday, as well. None were tied to Aiken County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said. Of the 13 who died, eight were elderly and five were middle-aged.
The provisional COVID-19 recovery rate as of Thursday stood at 85%, the state health department said.
"As of May 28, 85% of those 7,599 individuals for which we have symptom onset data are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19, and 15% are estimated to remain ill," the department's Friday report reads.
Nearly 200,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the Palmetto State — processed in both public and private labs — since the onset of the pandemic. On Thursday, 5,361 tests were conducted statewide; a little more than 6% returned positive.
Coronavirus testing sites can be found on DHEC's website, scdhec.gov/covid19testing.