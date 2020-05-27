The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday morning announced one new case of COVID-19 had been recorded at the Savannah River Site.
A total 19 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have been logged at the nuclear complex south of Aiken.
The Savannah River Site's first COVID-19 case was logged in late March. The case count has slowly — and at irregular intervals — increased since.
Approximately 10,000 people are employed at SRS. Thirteen site employees have recovered from coronavirus infection and have returned to work, either in person or remotely, according to an Energy Department spokesperson.
More than 10,400 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in South Carolina as of Wednesday morning. That includes 181 cases in Aiken County, according to state health department data.