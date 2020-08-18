State health authorities confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 673 cases across the rest of South Carolina on Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed three deaths in Aiken County. The deaths occurred between Aug. 14 and Aug. 17. All of the victims were elderly.
DHEC confirmed 44 additional deaths across the state. Thirty-four of the victims were elderly and 10 were middle-aged. The deaths occurred between July 30 and Aug. 17.
DHEC is also investigating 15 new probable cases in the state and 10 new probable deaths.
Also on Tuesday, Barnwell County had 10 confirmed cases and one probable case, while Edgefield County had one confirmed case.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 1,988 as of Tuesday with 41 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 3,716, and the percent positive was 18.6%.
As of Tuesday, about 74.97% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 1,116 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 173 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
In response to the recent decrease in daily testing numbers, Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's public health director, said in an email, "We’re aware the number of individuals getting tested daily has declined recently, even though DHEC and partners have held more testing events so far in August than we had held by this time in July. We continue to have ambitious monthly testing goals and we encourage South Carolinians to help us meet those goals by taking advantage of the testing opportunities available, even if you have been tested previously. Testing is a critical component of our fight against COVID-19, and we continue to work closely with community partners to hold testing events."
Duwve also said, "We understand that some private labs have been experiencing longer time frames for providing test results, which can be a deterrent for individuals getting tested. DHEC is working with private labs to help with supply shortages where possible, and DHEC is contracting with private labs to expand the agency's daily testing capacity from 2,000 to 8,800 specimens per day."
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 152 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Also Tuesday, DHEC reminded parents that routine vaccinations are still important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected routine clinical care. Children need to be up to date on the vaccines outlined in the South Carolina Immunization Requirements for Childcare and School before they may attend school. All children need protection whether they attend school in-person or virtually, and the agency provides low-cost vaccines to those who qualify.
A hepatitis A vaccine is a new requirement for children for the 2020-2021 school year, DHEC said.
“Similar to the rest of the country, South Carolina saw a reduction in routine pediatric vaccine orders and administered doses during the months of March and April in 2020,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “With COVID-19’s prevalence across our state, we need to keep our children healthy and safe at all costs, and we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illnesses likes mumps, measles, chicken pox, and whooping cough.”