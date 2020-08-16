The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 16 new cases and two probable cases in Aiken County on Sunday.
Barnwell County and Edgefield County each have six new confirmed cases, according to DHEC.
A total of 76.5% of acute hospital beds in Aiken County are occupied, with 40 beds available and 130 in use, according to DHEC.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield counties.
Statewide
DHEC confirmed 537 new cases in Sunday's report, and that nine more people died of COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday.
The daily totals are among the lowest reported statewide since early June. Testing also has declined, according to DHEC.
From Richland County, two elderly people, ages 65 or older, died Saturday, and one middle-aged person, age 35 to 64, died Friday.
From Florence County, two people — one elderly and one middle-aged — died Saturday.
The counties Charleston, Dillon, Marlboro and Orangeburg each saw an elderly person die of COVID-19 over the weekend as well.
Overall, South Carolina has 105,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,031 probable cases. There have been 2,165 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 104 probable deaths from the virus, according to DHEC.
The total number of individual tests reported to DHEC Saturday was 4,886, not including antibody tests. Eleven percent of the tests were positive for COVID-19.
More than 75% of ICU beds and inpatient beds are occupied at South Carolina hospitals.
A total of 1,161 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 188 of them are on ventilators, according to DHEC.
As of Sunday, there are 114 mobile COVID-19 testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 in counties across South Carolina. To find a mobile testing clinic near you, visit the DHEC website.