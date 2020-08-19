State health authorities confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 688 cases across the rest of South Carolina on Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed one death in Aiken County. The death occurred Aug. 18 and the victim was elderly.
DHEC confirmed 16 additional deaths across the state. Thirteen of the victims were elderly, two were middle-aged and one was a young adult. The deaths occurred between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18.
DHEC is also investigating 26 new probable cases in the state – one of which is in Aiken County – and one new probable death.
Also on Wednesday, Barnwell County had two confirmed cases and one probable case, while Edgefield County had two confirmed cases and one confirmed death. The victim was elderly.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 2,001 as of Wednesday with 42 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Wednesday it has confirmed 606 cases of novel coronavirus in Aiken County. Of these 606 individuals, 32 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 31 have died.
The hospital also said in a news release that additional individuals have been tested for COVID-19 but test results have not been received yet.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 4,195, and the percent positive was 16.8%.
As of Wednesday, about 76.85% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 1,168 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 164 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 165 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.