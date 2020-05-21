Another case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed at the Savannah River Site, the sprawling nuclear-waste-and-weapons reserve south of Aiken.
The 15th cumulative case was publicized Thursday morning in a brief statement from a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson. The 14th case was disclosed in a similar fashion earlier this week.
Roughly 10,000 people are employed at the 310-square-mile Savannah River Site. Fewer than 2,500, though, are physically reporting for work amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the site maintains an essential mission-critical posture.
Thirteen site employees who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, the Energy Department spokesperson said, and have returned to work.
As of Thursday morning, 9,175 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in South Carolina, including 234 across Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties.
Health officials have logged 407 virus-related deaths statewide.