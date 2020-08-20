South Carolina health authorities confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 882 cases across the rest of the state Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed one death in Aiken County. The death occurred Aug. 14 and the victim was elderly.
DHEC confirmed 41 additional deaths across the state. Thirty-one of the victims were elderly, nine were middle-aged and one is under investigation. The deaths occurred between July 21 and Aug. 19.
DHEC is also investigating 26 new probable cases in the state and one new probable death.
Also on Thursday, Barnwell County had eight confirmed cases and one confirmed death. The victim was elderly. Edgefield County had no new confirmed cases or deaths.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 2,012 as of Thursday with 43 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 5,877, and the percent positive was 15.2%.
As of Thursday, about 76.41% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 1,108 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 170 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 277 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.