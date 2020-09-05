Aiken County gained 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases but no new deaths Saturday.
South Carolina overall reported 918 cases along with 16 new probable cases, 32 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 122,313, probable cases to 1,976, confirmed deaths to 2,738, and 139 probable deaths throughout the state.
Coronavirus testing throughout the state remains ongoing as S.C. DHEC continues to partner with local organizations to offer free testing clinics.
S.C. DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
An upcoming free community testing event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E., according to the S.C. DHEC website.