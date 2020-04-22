State health authorities confirmed another 160 cases of coronavirus and five deaths in South Carolina on Thursday.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 12 of those new cases are in Aiken County. The county now has 82 confirmed cases as of April 22; four people have died from COVID-19.
The deaths reported Thursday occurred in three elderly individuals and two middle-aged individuals from various counties across the state; none were in Aiken County.
Among those recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in Aiken County was an employee of the Aiken County Public School District, according to an email from the district Wednesday morning.
The employee's exposure was not work related, according to the email.
This is the second employee of the school district that has tested positive for COVID-19. Another employee, whose exposure was also not work-related, was confirmed to have the virus by the district earlier this week, according to previous emails from the district.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence discussed the first case. He said the employee, who worked at a food-prep site, didn't experience symptoms until 13 days after the last day worked at a school site.
Earlier on Thursday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
Elsewhere, in New York, the USDA confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in pets in the United States on April 22. Two cats, who live in different parts of the state, have tested positive for coronavirus.
One cat has an owner who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19. The other cat does not live in a household with any confirmed cases, and the USDA believes it may have been exposed through either an asymptomatic owner or an infected person outside the household.
The cats experienced mild respiratory symptoms and are expected to make a full recovery.
Transmission of COVID-19 from humans to other animal species has been rarely documented. While the CDC has detected some cases of cats and dogs being infected with the virus after prolonged, close contact with infected humans, health experts believe human-to-human spread is overwhelmingly responsible for coronavirus infections.
The USDA currently has not seen any evidence of pets transmitting COVID-19 to humans, and does not believe they play a significant role in spreading coronavirus in the United States.
In a statement made public Thursday, the USDA said there is "no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare" and that more study is needed to prove "if and how different animals, including pets, could be affected."