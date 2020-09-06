Aiken County saw 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one new death Sunday, according to state health officials.
The death was a middle-aged individual and was recorded Saturday.
Aiken County now has 2,245 confirmed coronavirus cases, 199 probable cases, 61 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.
Barnwell County and Edgefield County both had three confirmed virus cases and no new deaths.
South Carolina overall reported 603 virus cases and 6 new probable cases. There were 10 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 122,944 and probable cases to 2,008.
There are 2,748 confirmed virus-related deaths and 139 probable deaths throughout the state, according to DHEC.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 4,774 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.6%.
Coronavirus testing throughout the state remains ongoing as DHEC continues to partner with local organizations to offer free testing clinics.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
An upcoming free community testing event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E., according to the DHEC's website.
For more information or to find a free testing site, visit scdhec.gov.